Bakemonogatari Makes Anime Comeback with Gorgeous New Trailer

Do you remember the last time Monogatari hit up television? It has been years since the franchise put out any new anime surprise, but fans haven’t dropped the hit IP. In fact, the franchise is still growing thanks to its manga, and now Bakemonogatari has gotten an anime teaser to honor its next big release.

As you can see above, the trailer has made its debut on YouTube after streaming exclusively in Japan. The trailer puts the franchise in gorgeous color after being away from TV for so long, and we have a familiar pair of artists to thank for that.

After all, Akiyuki Shinbo and Akiko Watanabe joined the project. The former directed the trailer and provided storyboards while Watanabe did all the character designs. The two will be familiar to netizens as they have overseen the Monogatari anime series since 2009.

The new trailer is pretty much perfect as you can see, and Shaft stans are happy to see the IP back on screen. Bakemonogatari is preparing to celebrate the debut of its manga’s 12th volume in Japan, so this promo could not have been timed better. Of course, the clip also has fans begging for the anime to be revived in some fashion, but there are no plans to do so. Shaft began animating Monogatari in July 2009 and released its third season in 2019 ahead of a prequel movie circa 2017.

Want to know more about Bakemonogatari? You can check out the series’ official synopsis here: “One day, high-school student Koyomi Araragi catches a girl named Hitagi Senjougahara when she trips. But-much to his surprise-she doesn’t weigh anything. At all. She says an encounter with a so-called “crab” took away all her weight… Monsters have been here since the beginning. Always. Everywhere.”

