Netflix's Monsters Has an Big Post-Credits Scene With One Piece

Eiichiro Oda's Monsters one-shot has officially made its anime debut with a special episode now streaming with Netflix, and the post-credits scene for Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation tied back into One Piece with a surprising cameo from one of the Straw Hats! Eiichiro Oda's Monsters one-shot hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine long before the creator ever conceived of One Piece. But as fans had seen in One Piece's story, Monsters actually has a canonical connection to One Piece through the mysterious swordsman, Shimotsuki Ryuma, and his ties to Wano Country.

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is now streaming with Netflix as it showcases a very important piece of Ryuma's past before his zombie was seen at Thriller Bark in One Piece, and fans might have noticed how the voice actor for Roronoa Zoro (in both the Japanese and English dubbed releases) actually served as the narrator to the anime special. This connection to One Piece then goes even further in the special's final moments with a post-credits scene that reveals Zoro's meeting with Ryuma at Thriller Bark (a scene that was not in the original one-shot, of course).

WTF post credit scene they added Ryuma and Zoro meeting in Thriller bark 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X5UUgNMWjm — Pew (@pewpiece) January 21, 2024

What Is Monsters?

Directed by Sunghoo Park for for E&H production, Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is now streaming with Netflix. Running for 25 minutes, Netflix teases the anime special as such, "A samurai's path leads him to a young waitress whose hometown was destroyed by a dragon. He doesn't want any trouble – but it finds them anyway." The special stars a main voice cast of Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuma, Kana Hanazawa as Flare, Hiroki Tochi as Cyrano, Mitsuaki Madono as D.R., and Katsuhito Nomura as Master.

Monsters fleshes out a key piece of One Piece's history as not only do we get to see one of the legendary Ryuma's feats as a swordsman in his prime (something Zoro was bummed about not getting to face off against at Thriller Bark), and further ties into why Wano Country was one of the biggest arcs in One Piece's history to date. Now fans get an anime special to help bring it all together.

What do you think of this post-credits scene bringing in One Piece's Zoro? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!