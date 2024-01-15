Eiichiro Oda's Monsters Voice Cast Revealed

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda's one-shot before One Piece became a series is getting an official anime adaptation of its own, and now Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has revealed its voice cast ahead of its premiere! Monsters was one of the many one-shots that Eiichiro Oda had crafted in the years before finding success with One Piece, and as the One Piece franchise itself is in the midst of a huge new celebration of its 25th Anniversary, now fans are going to get to experience this one-shot manga in a whole new way later this month.

Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix next week, and the voice cast has been revealed to get fans hyped for the new project. Headlining the new short anime project are the likes of Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuma, Kana Hanazawa as Flare, Hiroki Tochi as Cyrano, Mitsuaki Madono as D.R., and Katsuhito Nomura as Master. You can find the announcement for the voice cast and their respective characters below.

What Is Eiichiro Oda's Monsters?

Directed by Sunghoo Park for for E&H production, Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is scheduled for its premiere with Netflix on January 21st worldwide. The new anime special adapts One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda's one-shot manga released years before One Piece itself, and actually has ties to One Piece canon as the debut of a prominent figure, Shimotsuki Ryuma. Running for 25 minutes, Netflix teases the anime special as such, "A samurai's path leads him to a young waitress whose hometown was destroyed by a dragon. He doesn't want any trouble – but it finds them anyway."

"Thanks to many connections, I was able to work on Mr. Oda's work as a director," director Sunghoo Park said in a special message to fans ahead of the anime's premiere. "Now that I think about it, it's been more than 10 years since the day I participated in ONE PIECE FILM Z. I have gained a lot of experience and am here today. I feel deeply moved and humbled. I put my love and appreciation for the work into this film, so I hope that many people can enjoy it."

