Pokemon Releases Surprising Results for Global Popularity Poll

Pokemon is on the cusp of a big day as all eyes are on the franchise's 25th anniversary. The brand has promised to drop some big announcements this week to celebrate its tenure to date. Pokemon even launched a huge popularity poll on Twitter to figure out which monsters fans love the most, and the results have come in at last!

If you did not know, The Pokemon Company launched the big poll on Twitter in Japan. The event was shared globally and counted votes by sharing any monster's name in Japanese. It turns out more than a million votes were cast, and the top results might surprise you.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

According to the breakdown, Dedenne earned the most votes with nearly 69,000 entries. The second place went to Cinccino with a whopping 54,444 votes. Sableye came in a close third before Snivy came in at fourth. The rest of the top ten is filled with some interesting picks like Magnemite, Swadloon, Pikachu, Buzzswole, Oshawott, and then Flygon wrapped up the list.

This top group may be a bit surprising, but some of these Pokemon picks should have been expected. Pikachu is the de facto mascot of the entire franchise, so you expect to see them rank high up. As for Buzzswole, the ultra-buff monster is a favorite with fans plus there are starters like Oshawatt onboard. But when it comes to others like Magnemite and Sableye, well - your guess is as good as ours.

If you want to know more about Pokemon and its 25th-anniversary plans, you will need to be plugged in tomorrow. The franchise is holding 'Pokemon Presents' which will cover everything from video games to anime and more!

What do you make of this list? Do any of these picks surprise you...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.