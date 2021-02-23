New Pokemon Toys Tease the Anime’s Next Arc

✖

Pokemon Journeys is pushing ahead with new episodes overseas, but fans have been waiting for the show to go ahead with its next arc. The anime has been in a lull of sorts since Mewtwo made his big debut, and it seems like things are about to pop off. After all, fans did begin to speculate about a new arc at the start of February, and a new toy drop seems to lend credence to the idea.

Over on Twitter, the whole thing popped off when Paul Ryan, the man behind PokeShopper, gave fans a tip. They told netizens some important legendary Pokemon were set to get toys this year specifically for the anime. Now, the tip has come true as pictures have appeared of the toys, and fans believe the merchandise will lead into an arc featuring the Crown Tundra.

The new toys include a slew of miniature Pokemon figures, so there are guys like Pikachu and Eevee included. However, there are several Galarian Pokemon included which can only be found in the Crown Tundra or the Isle of Armor. For example, Regidrago is included in this toy line as well as Kubfu and Regieleki. Obviously, fans of Pokemon will know these legendary beasts made their debut in generation eight, so they have roots in the Galar region.

This sort of DLC-inspired arc has been rumored for a long time, so it is no surprise to see these toys come about. The items are expected to drop closer to the summer, so Pokemon Journeys may have new arcs planned in the coming months. This all could be confirmed this week when Pokemon Day comes around to announce the franchise's 25th-anniversary plans. So for now, we are keeping our fingers crossed for the best!

