Mushoku Tensei Delays Season One Midseason Premiere

✖

The last year has been wonky for almost every anime, but that doesn't mean new series have been left to hang dry on the vine. If you did know, shows like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation have become hits despite the crazy times we live in. To be honest, fans have been waiting very anxiously for the hit isekai to return, and Mushoku Tensei has landed on a comeback even if it is slightly delayed.

For those who haven't heard, Mushoku Tensei will be returning to TV shortly with season one. The anime's second cour has yet to go live, but it did inform fans back in the day that July 2021 would mark the comeback. But now, the studio says Mushoku Tensei is gunning for an October 2021 return.

(Photo: Studio Bind)

According to the show's team, the delay was caused by "various circumstances", so the exact reasoning is being kept quiet. This could be because several factors led to the delay. Just about anything could get Mushoku Tensei off track whether it be production schedule slips or COVID-19 shutdowns. But either way, the anime has found a new release window for its comeback.

If you want to know more about Mushoku Tensei, you can check out its first set of episodes now. The anime is available to stream over on Funimation or Hulu. You can find its official synopsis below:

"The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he’s still a total pervert."

Are you surprised by this midseason delay? Or did you expect as much for Mushoku Tensei? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN