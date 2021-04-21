Mushoku Tensei Blu-ray Reportedly Features Deleted NSFW Scene

✖

If you haven't heard, there is a new isekai series on the anime scene, and it goes by the name of Mushoku Tensei. The series made its way to television this year, and its action-adventure angle hooked fans with ease. However, some of its more fan-service content sparked content within the anime fandom, and that flame is being reignited thanks to a newly surfaced scene from the show.

The whole ordeal began when the Blu-ray for Mushoku Tensei went on sale in Japan this week. It was there fans overseas checked out the home video's deleted scenes, and they found a deleted scene from the anime. And yes, it is wholly and entirely NSFW.

You may know Mushoku Tensei has a solid bit of hentai content in its manga, and the anime followed suit where it could. Of course, the more explicit scenes had to be cut, but one of the manga's sex scenes did make it onto the screen with this Blu-ray. The cut moment shows an intimate moment between Paul and Zenith when the anime simply insinuated the content with sound.

Of course, this is far from the first show to bring its ecchi elements to life on Blu-ray. In fact, for shows like Mushoku Tensei that face censorship, home video sales soar because of these deleted scenes. A NSFW scene like this might not be suitable for television in Japan, but a home video can cater to those dismissed moments. So if you were planning on getting Mushoku Tensei on Blu-ray, well - now you know.

