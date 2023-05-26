Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Reveals Season 2 Release Date

The isekai genre has become a major force in the anime world in recent years. While there has certainly been a fair share of fan favorites that lead the pack of this genre, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been considered top-tier when it comes to stories that see a mundane protagonist dropped in a world of magic and mystery. Now, the story following the young man named Rudy has announced when we can expect the second season to arrive and has a brand new trailer giving anime fans an idea as to what is to come.

The first season of Jobless Reincarnation arrived in 2021 and saw a mid-thirties "otaku" dying in a traffic accident and being reborn in a world that seems torn straight from Dungeons and Dragons. Coming to realize that he had the power to access magic, Rudy has worked diligently in a bid to increase his mastery over the elements while learning all he can about his surroundings. One of the big elements that is able to make the Mushoku Tensei anime so popular is its ability to flip the script on isekai events and think outside of the box when it comes to the television show's story.

Jobless Reincarnation: Second Season Release Date

Isekai fans can expect the second season of Mushoku Tensei to arrive on July 2nd this summer. The new opening theme is set to be performed by the musical act, LONGMAN, and is titled "spiral". From the new trailer, it's clear that Rudy and company are going to have some dire threats in their journey.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into one of the biggest isekai anime series, you can check out Mushoku Tensei's first season on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of Rudy, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

Are you hyped for the return of one of the biggest isekai series around? What did you think of Jobless Reincarnation's first season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of isekai.

Via Crunchyroll