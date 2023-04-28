Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Introduces Six New Characters

The Isekai genre has been gaining some serious traction in the anime world. Normally focusing on a mundane protagonist finding themselves transported to a world that is far different from the one they knew, one of the most popular is easily Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Focusing on an otaku who dies and is reincarnated into a world of magic and monsters, the second season is slated to arrive this summer. Now, six new character designs have been released that give fans an idea of those that will be joining Rudy's journey.

On its surface, the premise of Jobless Reincarnation is one that might seem "run of the mill" when compared to far-out isekai such as Overlord and Uncle From Another World. What makes Mushoku Tensei Season 2 so anticipated is that the story of the lonely otaku is able to take core components of the genre and use them to great effect. Rudy's character is one that recognizes the problems that he had as a shut-in, attempting to use his new lease on life to find redemption while also increasing his mastery of magic. While the Jobless Reincarnation anime has yet to state when it will specifically release, fans can expect season 2 to arrive this July as a part of the anime summer season.

The New Characters of Jobless Reincarnation

Jobless Reincarnation revealed the designs for six new characters in Sara, Suzanne, Timothy, Mimir, Patris, and Soldat Heckler. The voice actors for these characters have roles in anime favorites such as Golden Kamuy, Black Clover, Attack on Titan, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Fire Force to name a few. With there being more than enough manga and light novel material to pull from, Mushoku Tensei could continue its anime for quite some time.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first season of Jobless Reincarnation, you can stream the series on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"