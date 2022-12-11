Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Poster Released

It looks like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is ready to get a move on at last. After season one wowed fans in 2021, all eyes have been on Studio Bind's isekai ahead of its comeback. As the new year approaches, the hype is only growing as Rudeus Greyrat will return to screens in 2023. And now, the first key visual for season two has gone live.

As you can see below, the artwork is pretty simple, but it shows us our main character first and foremost. A slightly older version of Rudeus is pictured here in simple clothes and with their hair pulled back. Obviously, it feels good seeing the hero as it has been over a year since Mushoku Tensei dropped any new episodes. But once the new year arrives, it won't be long before the anime's break ends.

BREAKING: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 – Anime Teaser Visual!



The anime is scheduled for 2023 pic.twitter.com/agHHNk9ona — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) December 10, 2022

The Greyrat Clan Returns

Right now, there is no set release window for Mushoku Tensei season two, but fans are hoping the series will drop in January or April. Season one did run a full year when it went live, so there is a precedent for Mushoku Tensei to kickstart the winter cour. But for now, fans will have to wait and see what Rudeus has in store.

READ MORE: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Releases First Trailer: Watch | Mushoku Tensei Ends Light Novels With a Big Surprise | Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Unveils Its New Spin-Off

For those unfamiliar with the hero or his journey, Mushoku Tensei season one is streaming fully over on Crunchyroll. You can also get more details about the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"An unemployed otaku has just reached the lowest point in his life. He wants nothing more than the ability to start over, but just as he thinks it may be possible...he gets hit by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His identity now is Rudeus Greyrat, yet he still retains the memories of his previous life. Reborn into a new family, Rudeus makes use of his past experiences to forge ahead in this fantasy world as a true prodigy, gifted with maturity beyond his years and a natural-born talent for magic. With swords instead of chopsticks, and spell books instead of the internet, can Rudeus redeem himself in this wondrous yet dangerous land?"

What do you think about Mushoku Tensei's big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.