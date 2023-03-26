Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Sets Release Window With New Trailer, Poster

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is currently scheduled to return later this year with its highly anticipated Season 2 run of episodes, and to celebrate has dropped a new trailer and poster telling us when to expect the new episodes! Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation was one of the most intriguing new anime debuts of the last few years due to the original Mushoku Tensei light novels being credited for inspiring some of the biggest aspects of the Isekai anime subgenre that fans still see to this day. With the first season then impressing fans even further, it was no surprise to see a Season 2 of the anime announced.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is now scheduled for a release this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Taking the stage during Anime Japan 2023 overseas this weekend, Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has dropped a major update giving fans a huge new look at what to expect from the latest slate of episodes when they finally premiere later this Summer. You can check out the newest trailer for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 in the video above, and the newest poster for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 below:

What to Know for Mushoku Tensei Season 2

The staff at Studio Bind is returning for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, so now it's the perfect time to catch up with everything that happened in the first slate of episodes before Season 2 kicks off a new time jump. If you wanted to check out Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation before the second season debuts to get a handle on just how much actually happened, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation as such:

"When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

