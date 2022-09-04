Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Is Ending One of Its Top Series

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has kept busy over the last decade, but all things must come to an end. Just like its original book series wrapped years ago, it seems the Mushoku Tensei light novels are ready to shut their doors. An update has gone live from Media Factory, and it confirms Rifujin na Magonote's hit light novels will wrap soon with volume 26.

According to this update, the volume's special edition will hit shelves in Japan in late November. Obviously, this means it will not be long before the light novel runs its course. If it does wrap this fall, then Mushoku Tensei will mark the light novels' eighth anniversary just before things close down. And given the original books ended with 25 volumes, it makes sense to see Mushoku Tensei clam up.

Of course, this finale will not mark the end of the franchise. Mushoku Tensei has its own manga adaptation, and it has 17 volumes to its name. There is also the show's hit anime to consider. Studio Bind ordered its own adaptation of the anime in 2021, and Mushoku Tensei was met with rave reviews in its first 23 episodes.

If you have not caught up on the series, you can find the manga as always on the Shonen Jump app. For those needing more details on the series, you can read up on those details below:

"An unemployed otaku has just reached the lowest point in his life. He wants nothing more than the ability to start over, but just as he thinks it may be possible...he gets hit by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His identity now is Rudeus Greyrat, yet he still retains the memories of his previous life. Reborn into a new family, Rudeus makes use of his past experiences to forge ahead in this fantasy world as a true prodigy, gifted with maturity beyond his years and a natural born talent for magic. With swords instead of chopsticks, and spell books instead of the internet, can Rudeus redeem himself in this wondrous yet dangerous land?"

What do you make of this latest update on Mushoku Tensei? Have you been keeping up with its light novels?