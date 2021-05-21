Mushoku Tensei's Second Cour Debuts New Poster

✖

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ended up being one of the more unexpected hits of the Winter 2021 anime season. While the original novel series from Rifujin na Magonote is credited for planting many of the seeds the Isekai subgenre currently enjoys today, the anime adaptation took the recognition and popularity of the franchise to a whole new level. Thanks to the work of Studio Bind, which was formed to produce this series first and foremost, the first eleven episodes of the series had fans hooked to see what was to come in the rest of the anime's first season.

The midseason finale of the series teased that it would be coming back for a second cour this Summer, but unfortunately a new update has confirmed that Mushoku Tensei will be rounding out the first season run later this Fall. But while this is certainly a bummer for fans looking forward to its return, the series has debuted the first poster for the rest of the first season teasing Rudy, Eris, and Ruijerd's continuing journey in the new episodes:

If you wanted to check out Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming with Funimation. They describe the anime as such, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

What did you think of Mushoku Tensei's first season so far? Will you be tuning into the rest of the first season when it returns this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!