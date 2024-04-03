Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Shares First Look at Part 2's Premiere

Isekai is becoming a bigger genre in the anime realm, and one of the biggest on the block is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. While the second season brought back Rudeus on his quest to become a better sorcerer while attempting to survive the new world he finds himself a part of, Studio Bind took a break at the mid-point of season two. With the premiere of the second half of season two set to land in the near future, Studio Bind has a new look at Rudy's big comeback.

Jobless Reincarnation might not break the wheel when it comes to the Isekai genre, but it cements itself as a prime example of why this genre has taken the anime medium by storm. Rather than putting a spin on the Isekai concept, Mushoku Tensei takes what works about the genre and strengthens it, seeing the former shut-in live a new life in a magical world. As Isekai continues to grow in the anime genre, expect the Jobless Reincarnation to continue being a big part of it.

Mushoku Tensei's Season 2 2B Preview

If you want to catch up on Mushoku Tensei's first season and the current episodes of season two, Rudy's story is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The upcoming second cours will consist of twelve episodes that will also be available on the streaming service. Here's how the platform describes the current adventure focusing on Rudeus,

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

