Mushoku Tensei Season 2B Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

The Isekai genre is an ever-growing part of the anime world, with Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation being one of the forerunners in the field. On its face, the story of Rudy does not necessarily break the wheel, but it does present an exceptional story that remains one of Isekai's finest. Thanks to the anime adaptation so far, fans are quite interested in the second half of season two, and luckily, Studio Bind has some good news to share. The musical acts for the upcoming opening and ending themes have been revealed for the Jobless Reincarnation.

The opening theme for the second half of Mushoku Tensei's second season will be performed by musical act Hitorie, with the song "On The Frontline". Here's what Hitorie had to say about joining the anime adaptation, "We are truly honored that Hitorie's "On the Frontline'' has been selected as the theme song for the second season of the TV anime "Mushoku Tensei''. This song is about the helplessness of the main character, Rudeus Greyrat, before he became Rudeus, his strong feelings of not repeating that in this life, and the front lines he goes to in order to carry out those feelings, and even then, he is sometimes forced to face them.

"As a result of comparing various parts of myself, such as the inherent weaknesses that lie within me, and asking various questions about what I really need to protect and what are the reasons why I need to be strong, I have become quite strong. I think the song is finished. This year marks the 10th anniversary of our major debut. I hope that the band sound that we have honed on the front lines of the live stage will become the igniter that will further accelerate this work."

The ending theme of Jobless Reincarnation's second half of season two will see singer Yuiko Ohara return to the franchise. Here's what Ohara had to say about returning to the story of Rudeus, "I'm really happy to be able to continue to be in charge of the ending of the second season of Mushoku Tensei II. As the story progresses from season 1 to season 2, I feel like the melodies and lyrics have become more straightforward. Continuing from the first season, MANYO will be arranging the song, and the band members will deliver the same familiar sound. Just like all the viewers, I am also very much looking forward to the anime broadcast!"

Jobless Reincarnation will return for the second half of its second season on April 7th this spring.

Via Official Mushoku Tensei Website