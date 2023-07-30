My Adventures with Superman Sparks Fan Debate Over Clark and Lois' Dynamic

My Adventures with Superman has sparked a major debate among fans for the fallout between Clark Kent and Lois Land in Episode 5 following the reveal of Clark's big Superman secret! My Adventures with Superman has quickly taken off with fans as the Adult Swim animated series has introduced fans to a whole new take on Clark, Lois, and Jimmy Olsen as the three of them are just starting out at the Daily Planet. At the same time, Clark is also starting to come into his own as Superman and naturally that has led to a rift between the three as of the middle of the season.

My Adventures with Superman ended its previous episode with Lois piecing together that Clark has been Superman this whole time, and Episode 5 sees her trying to get him to reveal his secret. But angry over the fact that he lied to her, and frustrated over the fact that he was clearly hurt by the fight in the newest episode (yet still tried to lie), she jumps off a building to force Clark to save her and reveal his secret.

He explains that he didn't want to reveal his secret to her because Lois previously called Superman a liar and promised to publish all of his secrets, but Lois tries to explain to him that she would never do that to Clark. Regardless, this ends the romantic tension between the two of them for now heading into the next episode. But as fans wait for more of My Adventures with Superman, it's sparked a huge debate over this Clark and Lois dynamic.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Clark and Lois in My Adventures with Superman Episode 5 below