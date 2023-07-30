My Adventures with Superman Sparks Fan Debate Over Clark and Lois' Dynamic
My Adventures with Superman Episode 5 sparks a fan debate over how it handles Lois Lane figuring out Clark Kent's superhero secret.
My Adventures with Superman has sparked a major debate among fans for the fallout between Clark Kent and Lois Land in Episode 5 following the reveal of Clark's big Superman secret! My Adventures with Superman has quickly taken off with fans as the Adult Swim animated series has introduced fans to a whole new take on Clark, Lois, and Jimmy Olsen as the three of them are just starting out at the Daily Planet. At the same time, Clark is also starting to come into his own as Superman and naturally that has led to a rift between the three as of the middle of the season.
My Adventures with Superman ended its previous episode with Lois piecing together that Clark has been Superman this whole time, and Episode 5 sees her trying to get him to reveal his secret. But angry over the fact that he lied to her, and frustrated over the fact that he was clearly hurt by the fight in the newest episode (yet still tried to lie), she jumps off a building to force Clark to save her and reveal his secret.
He explains that he didn't want to reveal his secret to her because Lois previously called Superman a liar and promised to publish all of his secrets, but Lois tries to explain to him that she would never do that to Clark. Regardless, this ends the romantic tension between the two of them for now heading into the next episode. But as fans wait for more of My Adventures with Superman, it's sparked a huge debate over this Clark and Lois dynamic.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Clark and Lois in My Adventures with Superman Episode 5 below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It Could've Been Wilder
People complaining about My Adventures with Superman seem to be forgetting this iconic moment where Lois almost convinced Superman she was going to murder him. https://t.co/8UzKPXNpHB— Ant 💀 Working Right Now on a Novel (@AGramuglia) July 29, 2023
Truly Lois Lane
I haven't watched the show but throwing yourself off a building to prove Clark Kent is Superman and then getting mad that you're right is 100% biblically accurate Lois Lane. https://t.co/yBofnUdy4k— Senna Diaz 💀🔥 (@DoctorPizzaMD) July 29, 2023
Some Definitive Callbacks to Superman II
Homages/callbacks to Superman II in My Adventures With Superman pic.twitter.com/BhapMTTOrT— the best of super-fam (@supermancomfort) July 29, 2023
Ruined Lois?
finally got around to watching the most recent my adventures with superman episode and yeah you can tell the people complaining about lois and talking about how they "ruined her" have not fucking watched the show lmaoo pic.twitter.com/GjnCn4YRDV— Stupid (@spidassfan) July 30, 2023
Clark Also Wasn't Picking Up Signals
my adventures with superman ep 5 spoilers— jello loves soup man (@jellovella) July 28, 2023
.
.
.
.
the way he completely blipped over the fact that she was asking for him and superman to be in a room together at the same time on purpose to gauge if he'd be weird about it bc he was excited to work with her is killing me lmao pic.twitter.com/YgNujdQStu
Turned On Lois Too Fast?
Imma be real. Y’all were too quick to turn on Lois in the new episode of my adventures with Superman pic.twitter.com/cdgGbhCCLt— Earphone JACK (@jack_wy_flies) July 28, 2023
They're Both Allowed to Be Angry
Superman/Clark is allowed to protect his identity.— Caz is supporting 🇺🇸🇦🇺🇨🇦🇯🇲 in WWC23 (@lcht1996) July 29, 2023
Lois is allowed to be offended by being lied to.
This is true across all media, including My Adventures with Superman. Which continues to be an incredible piece of modern superhero media.
Can we move on now?
It's Only Following the Script
1) Lois has always gone to extremes on a hunch.
2) She always figures him out.
My Adventures With Superman is following the script perfectly. https://t.co/ejNjs1kRlr— Aram (@AramVartian) July 30, 2023
That's The Point
I mean yeah that's the while point. Lois KNEW he's Superman and was forcing him to act. She wasn't tempting suicide or whatever because she had no doubt in her mind she'd be okay. She went over the top and put it all on the line to prove her point in very classic Lois fashion https://t.co/mfyB1FcbMr— Kit Kat ((commissions paused)) (@kittischmitti) July 29, 2023
We'll See What Happens Next Week!
everybody getting mad at "My Adventures with Superman" for making it seem like Lois is entirely in the right here are gonna feel a little silly when she almost certainly apologizes to Clark in literally next week's episode. pic.twitter.com/rpLxdVnuVz— Ample (@amplesamuel_) July 28, 2023