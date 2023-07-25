My Adventures with Superman Episode 5 Promo Released

My Adventures with Superman has now reached the halfway point of the new animated series' first season, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next episode with the promo for My Adventures with Superman Episode 5! My Adventures with Superman has been steadily introducing Superman fans to a new anime inspired take on the DC Comics icon, and with it showcases a much younger take on Clark, Lois, and Jimmy as the three of them are starting their careers with the Daily Planet just as Clark is starting to learn how to be the Superman we all know and love.

My Adventures with Superman has started to tease that Lois Lane is closing in on Clark's secret, and it seems like that's the focus for the next episode as the first promo (as shared by Swimpedia on YouTube) for Episode 5 sees Clark trying to dance around the fact that he and Clark are connected. It's here that Lois is also catching on, but it's just a matter of how she's eventually going to make that connection. You can check out the promo for My Adventures with Superman Episode 5 below:

How to Watch My Adventures With Superman Episode 5

My Adventures with Superman Episode 5 is titled "You Will Believe a Man Can Lie" and premieres with Adult Swim on Thursday, July 27th at midnight EST, and the episode is teased as such "Lois uncovers a secret in Metropolis and is determined to get to the truth; Superman tracks down dangerous weapons in the city and finds himself in the crosshairs of mysterious organization Task Force X." My Adventures with Superman also streams on Max the day after initial release, and encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami if you miss the original airing.

Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such, "My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

