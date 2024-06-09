My Adventures With Superman Goes Viral Over Its Supergirl x Android 18 Reference

My Adventures with Superman will be introducing its own take on Supergirl with Season 2's next episode, and it's gone viral for giving Kara Zor-El a makeover inspired by Dragon Ball's Android 18! My Adventures with Superman has been revealing new takes on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen along with many of the other classic DC Comics characters with the new animated series thus far. Each new introduction has been dramatically different than seen in other iterations, and it seems like the animated series is keeping up the hot streak with its upcoming Supergirl debut.

My Adventures with Superman will be debuting its own Supergirl with Season 2's next episode, and the first promo for Episode 5 of the season has revealed the first look at this new Kara Zor-El. With Clark reaching out to her at the end of the previous episode, it seems she's made her way to Earth. And with the promo, it's also revealed that she's gotten a new design likely inspired by Dragon Ball's Android 18 as it's very close to one of the outfits she had during the classic run of the anime. Check it out:

(Photo: Shueisha / Adult Swim)

How to Watch Supergirl in My Adventures with Superman Season 2

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5 will be where Supergirl makes her first appearance in the new series. The episode is titled "Most Eligible Superman" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Lois and Clark's relationship comes to the breaking point when Superman receives the title of Metropolis' most eligible bachelor; Jimmy gives a girl a tour of the city; a girl is on a mission to find her long-lost cousin." It will be premiering with Adult Swim on Saturday, June 15th at midnight EST.

New episodes of My Adventures with Superman are also available to stream with Max the day after it airs, and you can catch up with the first season as well. Adult Swim teases the new season as a whole as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."