My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Announced

My Adventures With Superman is in the midst of its second season but that isn't stopping the Adult Swim animated series from confirming that this isn't the end for the latest take on the Man of Steel. Warner Bros has confirmed that the Cartoon Network series will be returning for a third season, proving how popular Clark, Lois, and Jimmy's current adventures have become. With the second season already introducing the likes of Lex Luthor, Steel, Supergirl, the Atomic Skull, and more, season three has a high bar to clear when it eventually arrives on the programming block.

My Adventures With Superman has made some major changes to Clark Kent's "lore", as it throws quite a few changes into Metropolis. On top of changing just how Krypton was destroyed, we've seen the Man of Steel eliciting powers that he rarely exhibits in the comics. Clark has also already revealed his secret identity to both Lois and Jimmy, speedily doing so versus the source material that saw Superman hiding his secret identity for quite some time.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

It's A Bird, It's a Plane, It's Season Three

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with the cast of My Adventures With Superman about the future of the series prior to the renewal announcement. The voice of Clark Kent, Jack Quaid, stated that he'd love nothing more than to continue creating the series forever, "...I don't think you're going to find one of us that's like, 'No, no way.' No. I mean, we're so lucky that we get to play these characters, these characters that have been around for generations and I love how our show puts this unique spin on the whole thing. Everyone knows the myth, but then our show occasionally will turn things on its head. I love this universe that Jake [Wyatt] and Brendan [Clogher] and Josie [Campbell] and everyone have created, and I just want to keep playing around in it forever. Honestly, I could go forever. It's amazing."

If you want to learn more about the current season of My Adventures With Superman, here's how Adult Swim describes the latest episodes, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

Via Press Release