My Dress-Up Darling Animator Shares Special Art for Season Finale

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its first season to an end, and one animator has honored the season finale with some special new art of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo. Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series had a small following in the years since its debut, but now it’s gotten the attention of a whole new audience thanks to the success of its debut anime adaptation. Premiering with the Winter 2022 anime schedule, this new series managed to take over many fans’ conversations thanks to the strength of that central pairing as they grew closer with one another as the series continued.

With the Winter 2022 anime schedule ending to give way to the new wave of Spring 2022 anime releases, My Dress-Up Darling unfortunately ended its 12 episode run as well. The series brought Marin and Gojo together on yet a whole new level, and capped off the journey between the two with a gorgeous final setting of a Summer festival. Animation director Jun Yamazaki celebrated this finale as well by honoring Marin and Gojo’s final makeovers with some cute new art for the duo with fans on Twitter. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A second season of the anime has yet to be announced at the time of this writing, unfortunately, and that final episode ended in such a way that there was no real guarantee of a second season either. It was the kind of ending that had a sense of finality (despite more material in the manga), but fans are desperately hoping to see the series continue with a new season someday despite that hopeful ending. If you wanted to check out My Dress-Up Darling’s anime run, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? How did you like My Dress-Up Darling‘s debut season? What did you think of the final episode? Are you hoping to see the anime return with Season 2 someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!