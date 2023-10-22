My Dress-Up Darling Manga Hits Major Sales Milestone

My Dress-Up Darling's anime was one of the most successful debuts in recent years, and that success has pushed the sales of the manga to a huge new milestone! The anime adaptation for Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series kicked off its run on screens last year, and it was such a success that it was announced that the anime would be continuing in some form. While the nature of the new anime has yet to be detailed as of the time of this writing, fans have been flocking to the manga to read what's coming next for its two leads.

While sales of the My Dress-Up Darling manga had been climbing over the course of the anime's run last year and beyond, the series has now announced that there are ten million copies currently in distribution. It's a major milestone for the series that was less than four million copies printed before the anime made its premiere last year, and it's clear that it's far from the last milestone the series will celebrate. You can check out My Dress-Up Darling creator Shinichi Fukuda's new art commemorating the ten million copies below.

What's Next for My Dress-Up Darling?

My Dress-Up Darling has announced that the anime will be continuing with a new project, but it has yet to confirm what form this new project will be. It can either be a new OVA, movie, or even a Season 2 as fans are requesting, but it's still too early to tell as there are no potential release details either. There's plenty of time to catch up with the anime's first season to see what all the buzz is about, however, and you can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll.

They officially tease My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

