My Dress-Up Darling Director Explains Why Fans Love Marin

Marin Kitagawa really took over the anime world when Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling made its official anime adaptation debut early last year, and the director behind the anime broke down why fans immediately fell in love with the main heroine. The series was one of the major break outs of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and had done so well that even sales of the manga have grown in the months since the anime first premiered. Much of this success was due to the appeal of the central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, and the director behind the anime has a unique perspective on this.

Speaking about My Dress-Up Darling's production with Crunchyroll, series director Keisuke Shinohara opened up about Marin's appeal as a character, noting she was "fascinating" and "the type of character we've never seen before." This was especially true when it comes to the kinds of romantic comedy manga and anime that have been developed since then.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

Why Do My Dress-Up Darling Fans Love Marin?

"Mainly in those types of love comic books," Shinohara began to explain when talking My Dress-Up Darling's new approach to romance, "the emotion is usually described from the male role's point of view, but in this work, it had a new structure where the heroine falls in love with the protagonist first." Going even further, Shinohara then explained why it was such a big deal for female readers to, "(In terms of the character's point of view), this series was easy to read and relate for female readers."

As for Marin herself, Shinohara broke down her appeal as such, "[S]he has respect to herself, as well as to others, which makes her likable. Marin's not afraid to speak her mind, yet when it comes to romance, she could be shy, and that's relatable for anyone who's been in love. The gap between how she looks on the outside and what's going on in her inner self makes her adorable. Combined with how she can become so devoted to something when she puts her mind to it, she has ideal qualities we look for in a person."

This definitely digs into why fans loved Marin so much, and couple with the high aesthetic appeal of the rest of the anime overall, it's no wonder why My Dress-Up Darling took over the world so quickly during its premiere last year. Now it's just a matter of waiting for Season 2!

h/t Crunchyroll