My Dress-Up Darling Promo Brings Marin's New Cosplays to Life

My Dress-Up Darling might be done with season one, but the series is far from over. In fact, the fandom is still falling for Marin in droves, and can you blame them? As one of this year's best girls, Marin has become a breakout star with netizens, and My Dress-Up Darling has released some new cosplays from the heroine.

As you can see below, Marin stepped out at the end of spring with an adorable bunny girl cosplay. The blue-and-pink outfit takes the iconic Playboy uniform and adds some frills. With her blonde hair let loose, Marin is living for this pastel set, and it is just one of many the cosplayer has made.

Official art for the anime with bunny Marin ❣️ pic.twitter.com/aFkuCObNRr — My Dress-Up Darling (Perfect Shots) (@Marin_Shots) June 8, 2022

Another cosplay shot was released by the anime's team just recently, and this one brings Marin to medical school. The girl is given a nurse cosplay complete with a red-white hat, syringe, and choker. So if you are feeling unwell, Nurse Marin might be able to lift your spirits with a smile... or a shot to the arm.

If you have not gotten to know Marin yet, you can binge the first season of My Dress-Up Darling right now on Crunchyroll. For more details on the anime, you can find its official synopsis below:

Official art for the anime with nurse Marin 💕 pic.twitter.com/JY0LnJZcj7 — My Dress-Up Darling (Perfect Shots) (@Marin_Shots) June 12, 2022

"Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

What do you think of these adorable new takes on Marin? Have you caught up on My Dress-Up Darling? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.