My Dress-Up Darling Releases First Teaser for New Anime: Watch

My Dress-Up Darling is officially coming back for more of the anime, and fans have been given the first tease of what to expect with the first teaser trailer for its new project! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation debut as one of the standout releases of the Winter schedule earlier this year as many were instantly drawn to the central connection between its leads, Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the debut season of the series had wrapped up its run without word of a potential continuation, fans got anxious over what could be next.

During a special event for the series in Japan celebrating the first season of the series, it was officially announced that My Dress-Up Darling will be returning for a sequel anime project. It has yet to be revealed what form this new project will take (a second season of the series is more likely than say a movie, for example) but fans got the first tease of more of the anime coming our way with a special announcement teaser showing off why fans feel in love with the series in the first place! Check it out below:

There has yet to be a release window or date set for My Dress-Up Darling's anime continuation as of the initial announcement, so we'll see how this all continues to take shape over the next few months. Given the massively positive response to the first season and what it's done for the manga's sales since, a sequel isn't too out of the ordinary! But If you wanted to catch up with the series to see what all the buzz is about, you can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll.

They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

