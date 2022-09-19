My Dress-Up Darling Celebrates End of Summer With Special Art

My Dress-Up Darling has much to celebrate as the final days of Summer wind down, and the anime has gone the extra mile for the end of the season with some special new art of Marin Kitagawa! While Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series was already a success in its own right during its initial release, the franchise had blown up in popularity thanks to the successful launch of the anime adaptation earlier this year. Fans instantly fell in love with its central heroine, Marin, and the series has really leaned into that by giving her all sorts of makeovers in its official promotional materials.

With the success of My Dress-Up Darling's anime leading to even more anime coming our way in the future, the franchise has quite a lot to highlight as the Summer ends its run. The anime has been releasing all sorts of merchandise with plenty of fashionable (and even spicy on some occasions) looks for Marin since it ended its original run earlier this Spring, and the latest bit of art highlights a special look for her enjoying the Summer as it dims. You can check out the special Marin art below:

My Dress-Up Darling's anime was such a success following its end, that the anime has officially announced it will be continuing with a new sequel project. It has yet to be revealed when fans will be able to see it action along with whether or not it will be a movie, OVA project, or a full second season, but more of the anime is certainly exciting for fans who loved the first season! If you wanted to catch up with the series to see what all the buzz is about, you can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll.

They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

Are you excited to see My Dress-Up Darling return for a new anime? What are you hoping to see from Marin and Wakana's comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!