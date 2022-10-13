My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Readies for Season 2 With Marin

My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back with a new anime sequel in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for what could be coming in Season 2 by showing off the main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be dominating the conversation for now thanks to how many highly anticipated new releases are premiering, but it can be easy to forget how strong of a year it has been for anime overall. The Winter 2022 slate was packed with its own hits, and standing out among all of them was a surprising adaptation of a cult hit romantic comedy.

Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling already had a steady following for the fans who had been checking out the original manga release, but its anime was such a massive hit with fans that now the series is reaching a whole new level of popularity. It was such a hit with fans that the series is coming back for a whole new anime in the future, and artist @lady_pizza_hug on Instagram is showing off why fans love Marin so much with some awesome cosplay in anticipation of the new project! Check it out:

My Dress-Up Darling will be returning with a new anime, but it has yet to be revealed what kind of new project it will be. It could be anything from a new OVA special, a feature film, or even a full second season as fans would hope to see in action. It was a surprise to the staff of the series as well (which is likely why that there's no release window or date for the anime's continuation just yet), but that also means there's plenty of time to catch up and see why the anime's been such a big deal with fans.

You can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll, and they officially describe the series as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

