My Dress-Up Darling Creator Honors Final Episode With Spicy Art

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its debut anime run to an end, and series creator Shinichi Fukuda has shared some special new art to celebrate! Fukuda’s original manga release had been enjoying a fair amount of popularity and recognition among fans since its initial drop, but now it’s gotten to a whole new level thanks to the success of its anime adaptation. Premiering as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, the first season of the series introduced fans to a new main duo that instantly got the attention of fans everywhere despite all of the heavy hitting franchises also airing new episodes.

Shinichi Fukuda has been noted to be a major fan of how the anime brought the original My Dress-Up Darling manga to life, and previously revealed that they had spent 13 hours watching the first two episodes of the series over and over after getting to see them for the first time. Fukuda has been sharing special art to coincide with the anime’s release, and following the season finale, the creator took to Twitter one more time to share a hilarious yet spicy look at Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo based on their earliest cosplay adventures in the second episode. Check out the special art from Fukuda below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There has yet to be a second season announced for My Dress-Up Darling just yet, but after seeing the creator’s response to it (as they had cried after seeing the anime for the first time) and the support from fans week to week, it’s highly likely that we’ll see more of this series someday. If you wanted to check out My Dress-Up Darling’s anime run, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? How did you like My Dress-Up Darling’s first season? What were some of your favorite moments? Would you want to see it return for a second season someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!