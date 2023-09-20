My Happy Marriage Season 2 Announced

My Happy Marriage made its on-screen debut this summer, and now the fantasy romance is reaping its just rewards. The popular series has earned a number of admirers since its anime went live. Now, the show's first season has ended, and My Happy Marriage season two has already been confirmed.

Yes, that is right! My Happy Marriage is far from over. The hit series by Cinema Citrus has been announced. At this time, no release window has been shared from the comeback, but anime lovers are eager to see what this Cinderella-esque tale will do in the future.

If you have not caught up with My Happy Marriage, we can only recommend you begin watching it ASAP. The show is streaming on Netflix right now, and it tells the story of Miyo Saimori. The young woman grows up as a servant in her own home after she fails to inherent her family's supernatural gifts. Abused by her wicked stepmother, Miyo is eventually contracted to marry a man named Kiyoka who has a reputation for running off matches. But once Miyo comes to know her stony husband's true self, her life takes a turn for the better.

Created in 2019, My Happy Marriage began as a light novel under Ikumi Agitogi and Tsuhiko Tsukioka. It didn't take long before the series was adapted into an ongoing manga by Square Enix, and now its anime is thriving. If you want to check out the original series, Yen Press oversees its release in English, and you can read up on the publisher's description of My Happy Marriage below:

"Considered nigh worthless for having failed to inherit the superhuman powers of the bloodlines into which she was born, Miyo Saimori lives her days unwanted and unloved. Her stepmother and very own father have little time or affection for her, and Miyo must suffer being treated as a servant by her half sister who, unlike Miyo, is blessed with the unusual powers of their blood.

Ultimately seen as nothing more than a nuisance and a drain on the family wealth, Miyo is packed off to the Kudo house as a bridal candidate for its heir, Kiyoka Kudo. Whispers abound about the Kudo clan, the most powerful in all the land, but will the allegedly cold and cruel house into which Miyo aims to marry prove much warmer than the family she left behind?"

What do you think about My Happy Marriage? Did the anime live up to expectations in its first season? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!