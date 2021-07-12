My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up a 'Civil War' Arc

✖

My Hero Academia fans have been wondering where this game-changing new arc of the manga is headed - but few expected it to be headed toward civil war! Izuku Midoriya has been mastering the full power and additional quirks of One For All while trying to track down All For One and stop him from resurrecting himself in the body of Tomura Shigaraki. That quest has taken Deku down a dark, lonely, path, as he battles his way through a gauntlet of hired guns to get to All For One. Izuku's U.A. classmates are stepping in to help - but that kind gesture may lead to all-out conflict!

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 319 SPOILERS Follow!

At the end of My Hero Academia's previous chapter, Izuku was battling a mind-controlling villain named Dictator and was losing badly. Dictator's mob of puppet victims had Deku overrun until Bakugo arrived on the scene and took the villain out.

Most of My Hero Academia chapter 319 deals with the flashback explaining how Bakugo and the rest of the kids of Class 1-A convinced Endeavor and the higher-ups in the school/pro hero organizations to mobilize them as Izuku's support. It involves rousing speeches from the likes of Bakugo, Shoto, Ida, and others - but those impassioned pleas ultimately get severely refuted by Izuku, when his friends show up for the battle against Dictator.

Instead of gratitude, Izuku's bewilderment at seeing his friends show up quickly turns to disdain. When Ochaco tries to inquire about Izuku's well-being, he brushes her off; when Bakugo chastises Deku for his sullen, frightening hero persona, Izuku gets outright hostile. Bakugo calls "Deku" out about his vow to the sort of hero that kept everyone smiling and made them feel safe, and that really gets under Izuku's skin:

"Those smiles. Everyone's peace of mind. Those are the reasons I need to keep going," Deku tells his classmates, before outright yelling: "So get out of my way!"

Bakugo is unafraid, telling Deku "Do your worst, you All Might wannabe!" Ida and Ochaco add their own firm (but gentler) affirmation that they won't back down from their pledge to care for Izuku - even if it means fighting him to do so.

My Hero Academia has borrowed many beats from the Marvel Comics Universe and the sagas of its various heroes, so getting in a My Hero Academia version of Marvel's "Civil War" arc would be par for the course. Fans have been wondering what kind of dark descent Izuku has been on since nearly dying in the War arc, and unlocking OFA's full powers (and personalities). Now that character turn will be addressed directly, as Deku battles his friends and (hopefully) comes to his senses.

My Hero Academia is streaming new season 5 anime episodes weekly on Funimation and Hulu. New manga chapters are released FREE ONLINE every week.