New My Hero Academia Movie Announced

My Hero Academia might currently be working on Season 7 of the anime, but now it has been announced that a new My Hero Academia movie is also in the works! My Hero Academia Season 6 ended with the first major of the Final Act coming to an end. Izuku Midoriya had officially ended his stint as a vigilante hero, and the rest of Class 1-A and the remaining pro heroes were getting ready for the final fight against the villains. With some of the most intense fights still yet to come, the anime's gotten even more interesting with the fact that there will be a movie coming in between all of that too!

My Hero Academia has announced that a new movie is now in the works. While there is no official title or release window for the fourth My Hero Academia movie as of the time of this writing, it has been revealed by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi in a statement to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that the new movie will feature a new story that takes place after the events of My Hero Academia Season 6 that explores more of the broken hero world seen in the finale.

What to Know for My Hero Academia's 4th Movie

"Hello everyone, I'm Kohei Horikoshi author of My Hero Academia," Horikoshi's statement to Shueisha began about the announcement. "A 4th movie for [My Hero Academia] has just been confirmed! And that's thanks to your support, thank you so much! Bones and Toho are already working on new seasons of the anime nonstop, so I was really surprised when they told me there would be a new movie. I couldn't help but think back to my childhood, when a new Dragon Ball movie was released every year. Those made my so excited that I remember sitting in the movie theater with my heart racing like crazy."

"So I hope the new generation of kids around the world can enjoy this movie just as much as me back then," Horikoshi continued with a tease of where in the anime it will take place, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

