My Hero Academia Just Revealed Deku's Idol Makeover

My Hero Academia knows how to play up the drama, but in the same vein, it is also the definition of unserious. Time and again, we have seen the manga's pros and villains rile up their troops with any number of jokes. All Might is particularly good at provoking laughter, and for the new generation, Camie has taken up the mantle in her own way. And with her help, My Hero Academia just gave Deku a glitzy idol makeover.

The whole thing came to light this month as My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions went live. It was there the spin-off series checked in on Camie as the girl began training up her illusion quirk. After failing to secure Todoroki's help in training, Deku steps in to help out Camie, but things take a turn before long.

After all, Deku gives Camie a rundown on heroes for her to try mimicking, but his lessons aren't used as expected. Camie uploads a video online for all to see, and it begins with the girl making herself look like Deku. But instead of the hero looking normal, he is given a K-pop makeover complete with defined curls and glistening teeth.

"I'm not going to tell you about heroes," Camie notes in the video while looking like Deku. "I'm going to tell you all about me."

The heartthrob look leaves Deku stunned, but this is not the first time My Hero Academia has seen Camie do this. After all, she made an illusion of Shoto Todoroki back in the day, and it turns the Class 1-A star into an idol. Bakugo went on to mock the whole ordeal during the crew's remedial courses. So now, it is only fair that Izuku experiences the situation for himself.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, the spin-off series shows what happens with our favorites outside of the mainline series. From intense training missions to slice-of-life lessons, this hit manga has it all. Right now, Viz Media oversees the release of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions in the United States, and you can find out more about the superhero series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

