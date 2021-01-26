My Hero Academia Gives Update on Aizawa and Gran Torino in Hospital

✖

The War Arc might have come to a close, but the events of one of My Hero Academia's biggest story lines to date continues to spread ripples across the world that made UA Academy a household name among anime fans, with both Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, and Gran Torino getting some big updates. As the villains have wasted little time in their licking their wounds following their defeat in the latest arc, it definitely seems as if the heroes are going to need more than a little additional time to hit the same heights of power that they once were!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 298, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Aizawa and Gran Torino had a rough go of things in the War Arc, with Eraserhead losing his leg after nearly losing his Quirk at the hands of Shigaraki and the Quirk erasing bullet developed by Overhaul. Gran Torino, likewise, was nearly torn apart by the new inheritor of All For One, receiving such grievous injuries that many thought the mentor to All For One had died, including us! Though the pair of prominent heroes managed to survive, it seems as if Eraserhead's leg is completely gone following the battle as Gran Torino himself is in bad shape to boot.

Surprisingly enough, there weren't nearly as many casualties on the hero side of the War as we had anticipated, but the students of Class 1-A are still heartbroken over the fact that they lost their teacher, Midnight, during the insane battle between the heroes and villains of the world. Though Eraserhead and Gran Torino might be out of the woods now in terms of the injuries they received as a result of the War Arc, it looks like they will have to heal sooner rather than later to combat the villains that have recently freed All For One from the heavy-duty prison known as Tartarus.

The villains might have lost the battle of the War Arc, but it's clear that the war itself is far from over and the heroes are going to need to do something drastic in order to stand a chance of pausing the Paranormal Liberation Front's advances!

Do you think we'll see Eraserhead and Gran Torino heal in time to combat the current threat of a freed All For One?