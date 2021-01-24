My Hero Academia Season 5 Releases New Visual

✖

My Hero Academia has released a new visual for Season 5! The fifth season of the series is one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall as fans have been anxious to see how the series could potentially top the final episodes of the fourth season. The final two episodes brought the anime into its Pro Hero arc, and saw how Endeavor and Hawks fought against a new kind of High-End Nomu that pushed Endeavor to his limit and saw him win the hearts and minds of the public through that effort. So what can we expect with the next season?

My Hero Academia has released a new visual for Season 5 of the series in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that not only features Endeavor and Hawks, but Aizawa and All Might as well. Each of these pro heroes will be playing a role in the next season of the anime in different ways than you would probably expect after seeing the first trailer promoting the upcoming Joint Training arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. You can check it out below as shared by @aitaikimochi on Twitter:

BNHA Season 5 has an awesome new HD visual art for All Might, Aizawa, Endeavor, and Hawks! Here are each character's quotes! Source: https://t.co/Q8yLzYsN5E pic.twitter.com/jwGB0e8A1k — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 24, 2021

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fifth season on March 27th. The fifth season of the anime will be kicking off with the Joint Training arc which sees Class 1-A and Class 1-B's students pitted against each other in a series of team battles that demonstrates just how much each respective class has grown. While Class 1-A has been dealing with villains, Class 1-B has not been slacking off in the slightest and will certainly surprise with their level of skill.

What is a mystery is what the rest of the season will cover. Presuming the Joint Training arc will last for the first cour of episodes in the new season, it's likely we'll see some pretty intense stuff before it all comes to an end. Not to mention following up that major One For All cliffhanger Izuku Midoriya found himself in at the end of the fourth season!

