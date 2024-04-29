My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Final Form

My Hero Academia is well into its endgame, and the stakes couldn't be higher. After a brutal war, the fate of the world comes down to a slew of Japan's remaining heroes. All For One has taken over Shigaraki's body in a final bid for victory, giving the villain a final ugly form. And if we are being honest, the power boost is downright difficult to look at.

The whole thing came to light in the first pages of My Hero Academia chapter 421. The series began the update with the arrival of the calvary as Deku braces for his final fight. Even with One For All gone, its embers are pushing forward Deku to stand once again, and his friends will help the hero take down All For One.

(Photo: Shueisha)

And to be fair, All For One is looking so incredibly gnarly. As you can see below, his final form is something out of a Junji Ito tale. All For One has taken over Shigaraki in full, so the boy's body has taken on characteristics of the fabled villain. Sunken in with prominent veins, All For One looks diseased by his hate. His final form pushes the villain to take on all his physical quirks at once, and it is something truly disgusting to see.

Of course, All For One's final form is not about to stop our heroes. Deku has seen some gnarly stuff despite his age, and he will not stop fighting until the job is done. The final flickers of One For All are pushing our hero forward, reminding us all of the quirkless boy My Hero Academia introduced a decade ago. So even if All For One is feeling confident, that isn't going to be the case for long.

Want to catch up on all things My Hero Academia? No sweat! You can check out the superhero series on Manga Plus right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

