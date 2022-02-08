My Hero Academia Teases New Double Agent Problem

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for a major double agent fallout with the newest chapter of the series! The recent string of chapters of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series have been spent readying the heroes and villains for the war to come in the next phase of the Final Act, and it seems like the series is planting some major seeds for some big surprises to come. What wasn’t a surprise, however, was that following the reveal of who had been the traitor hiding among Class 1-A’s students, that there are actually even more traitors hiding among the people.

The newest chapter of the series is likely the final one before the manga is swept in the massive battle between the heroes and villains, and that means it’s also the final chapter that sets up what’s to come. Because when it was revealed that Aoyama had been feeding All For One information from U.A. this entire time, the newest chapter of the series then took it even further by revealing that the villain had even more spies lurking amongst all of the refugees hiding out in the school.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 342 of the series gives fans a look at the evacuees area, and it’s revealed that All For One has a few moles hiding out among the people. They were given the orders to make U.A. inhospitable for Izuku Midoriya by stoking all of the fear that the people had before, and were willing to pull off this plan as soon as possible before the villain made his move. They were taken by surprise, however, when Izuku and the other young heroes voluntarily leave the school on their own, and discover that it actually plays right into All For One’s final plot.

What’s worrisome about this development, however, is that while they were unable to rouse the people there against Izuku, it won’t be too long before that comes into play. That discontent will continue to build among the people as the war breaks out all around them, and the chaos in what was supposed to be a safe space could end up costing the lives of many more innocent people than in the previous major clashes seen in the series before. It’s something to keep an eye on.

But what do you think? Do you think Izuku and the others were able to avoid the double agents before they become a real problem? Is this something that will fully come into play as the Final Act continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!