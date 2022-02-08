My Hero Academia Launches a New Base Heading Into Next Major Arc

My Hero Academia has put its heroes through a lot in the last two years, and that is putting things lightly. From major losses to hero deaths, our pros have seen some gnarly stuff as of late. However, a new arc is on the way, and All Might believes the tides are going to turn for Class 1-A. The whole gang is determined to come out on top this arc, and they are getting off on the right foot already thanks to their brand-new headquarters.

If you have been keeping up with the manga, then you know our heroes aremore cramped than ever. UA High School has become an evacuation zone for civilians, and there are thousands of them taking refuge there. It was only a matter of time before our pros had to leave to keep everyone safe, but they aren’t heading into the wild. They have a new base to call home.

As you can see above, this new makeshift base is called Troy, and it has all the hallmarks of the student’s dorms. “Your home away from home went up in the blink of an eye, thanks to Cementoss, Power Loader, and Ectoplasm. Can’t hold a candle to UA itself, but it’s sturdy enough,” the class is told.

The utilitarian base is not far from the students’ usual school since it is 30 km away. This will allow our pros to keep an eye on the school in case an ambush goes down while keeping them free to move about on missions. This is good considering our villains are on the move at last, and One For All is gunning for Izuku just as before. But this time, All Might’s task force has created a strategy that will hopefully give our heroes the edge they desperately need.

