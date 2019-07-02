My Hero Academia to Release All Might, Froppy Nendoroid Figures

With as popular as Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is these days, there is no shortage of merchandise that fans can show their love of the series with. One of the fan-favorite merchandise lines are the Nendoroid collectible figures as they provide a high quality, chibi version of a series’ characters. My Hero Academia has released a few of these so far with Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki getting their own figures in the past.

Now according to a listing found by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, All Might and Tsuyu Asui will be getting their own Nendoroid figures soon too with a scheduled release sometime in 2020.

TWO MORE BNHA NENDOROIDS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED AS WELL FOR TSUYU AND ALL MIGHT, RELEASE DATE IN 2020!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y0FLp1Z6tr — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ – AX Exhibit Booth #1815 (@aitaikimochi) July 1, 2019

The current My Hero Academia selection includes the previously mentioned Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but there also have been announcements for ones based on Ochaco Uraraka (fans have seen how this design turned out already) and Tomura Shigaraki as well. Froppy’s figure is pretty much guaranteed to be Tsu’s hero look, but All Might’s is certainly mysterious. Will it be the muscular All Might, or will it be his weakened form? Either way, these will be some highly sought after figures!

With these two new additions to the line-up, it’s not hard to imagine that there might be a giant wave of these coming down the pipeline. There are plenty of characters to choose from, and fans will most likely be keeping an eye on potential future releases. As for the series itself, My Hero Academia will be returning for its highly anticipated fourth season on October 12th and will adapt the events of the Shie Hassakai arc.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.