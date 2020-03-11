My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives All Might Adorable Puppy Makeover

My Hero Academia is a story about how Izuku Midoriya eventually becomes the number one hero, but it’s just as much of a story about who inspired him to get to that goal. Serving as the pedestal that Izuku Midoriya would one day want to aspire to, and launched his hundred of hero dreams, All Might has been one of the core tenets of the franchise as a whole. All Might passing on his quirk to Midoriya is undoubtedly the biggest moment of the series to this day, and thus every one of his appearances from then on carried a huge weight on its shoulders.

All Might has since been seen in tons of different ways throughout the series thus far, and now that he’s retired from hero action Japan has shifted in some major ways that are still being explored with the latest season of the anime series. It’s because his muscular form was an image that not only helped to strike fear in potential villains but also helped to inspire the next generations of heroes.

But while you think his original look is inspiring enough, perhaps this one from an adorable cosplaying puppy @harleythecosdog (who you can find on Instagram here) will be just a little more. With a cute hero like this serving as the top dog of the hero world, it’s not hard to imagine a ton of other heroes rallying behind this symbol of peace! Check it out:

All Might might have shifted to the background as he mentors Midoriya more directly, but there are arguably still many angles to explore with the former number one. He no longer has a direct or indirect connection to One For All, but there have been a few demonstrations that he could still hold his muscular form for an incredibly short time. As the action gets more intense and begins to involve all the heroes, All Might just might find himself in the middle of everything soon enough!

What do you think of All Might’s role in the franchise as of now? Would you like to see him in heroic action again someday? Do you even think that would be possible at this point? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!