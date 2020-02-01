Endeavor Reveals The World Of My Hero Academia "Post-All Might"

The latest installment of My Hero Academia didn't just focus on the hilarity of Bakugo and Todoroki attempting to gain their provisional hero licenses, it focused on a very important conversation between the current number one hero and the former. Endeavor and All Might had a heart to heart as the flame based hero talked about his experience in the shadow of the Symbol of Peace, attempting to find his way as the best hero in the world. Now, as the pair of the strongest beings in the world convene, Endeavor spills the beans on just how scary their environment has become.

With All Might now basically relegated to his weaker self, his days of hero-ing across the city skyline is over, with the world now knowing that his true form is that of a skinny, weakened civilian. Taking up duties as a teacher for UA Academy to help train both the students of Class 1-A and Deku, it's clear that his future is going to go in a slightly different direction than what he had originally thought before his epic battle against All For One.

Crime has increased 3 percent in the current month over the previous year, proving that criminals are taking advantage of the fact that All Might is no longer patrolling and putting an end to their plans. With Endeavor, the current number one hero simply doesn't have the same appeal to the world as All Might once had, not inspiring citizens in the same way. It's a relationship that is very similar to that of Superman and Batman, with Endeavor acting closely to the role of the Dark Knight and All Might being the Man of Tomorrow.

Endeavor clearly wants to learn more about how All Might became the hero that was revered the world over, with the former Symbol of Peace informing the father of Shoto that he needs to find a path that is different from the one that he once took. Endeavor simply isn't the kind of hero that can inspire people, but if you need a villain defeated or a crime den burned to cinders, he is definitely your man.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.