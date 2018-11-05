‘My Hero Academia’s All Might is Getting Plus Ultra Collectible

All Might is the standout character of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia series, and his magnanimous look is one of the reasons he is the number one hero in the entire franchise.

Now fans will be able to bring his mighty visage into their homes with a Plus Ultra collectible statue coming soon.

RC Studios is releasing this fierce collectible statue of All Might in all his glory sometime next January. The figure will run interested fans $185 USD, and the statue stands at an impressive 37 centimeters tall. With a limited run of 300, fans will want to act fast if they one of their own. You can find out more at the following link here.

My Hero Academia‘s All Might is akin to Superman’s iconic status in the series. All Might serves as the Symbol of Peace for the world until later events in the series force him to pass on the mantle. The hope lies in his protege, the young Izuku Midoirya, who inherits his One For All power and is now being trained to take over as the number one hero someday.

Later seasons of the series have shown how the world falls apart without a constant Symbol of Peace in All Might, and it’s hard not to see why when All Might demonstrates just how much power he has. Although the showcases of All Might at full power are brief in the series (as All Might is already damaged, and running at about half strength when the series begins), they are Plus Ultra enough to show why All Might became such a heroic icon through his work.

Often taking this same iconic pose as seen in the statue after his big victories, All Might made the claim that everything was alright and that he was there to fix everything. It’s why fans have gotten inspired from his heroic deeds.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.