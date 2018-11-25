‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Art Imagines All Might as ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’s King of Games

My Hero Academia‘s All Might and Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s Yugi Moto have some of the most iconic, spikiest hair styles in all of anime, so it’s no surprise that fans have brought the two universes together.

One fan went the extra mile and imagined just how All Might would look as the new King of Games.

Artist Matheus “Techo” Souza drew this Plus Ultra artwork of the skinnier All Might taking on dueling as his next world to protect. Garnished with Yugi’s Millenium Puzzle and dueling glove (which he wore during the Duelist Kingdom arc of the series) the art images that All Might definitely is up to fight for the title of number one duelist just as he did for the title of number one hero.

This crossover art also highlights just how similarly their hairstyles actually are. All Might’s two long bangs and spiky hair are reminiscent of Yugi’s famous two-toned hairstyle, and one can imagine that the Millenium Puzzle would help All Might transform into his more muscular form like how Yugi becomes Yami Yugi. If you want to check out more of Souza’s art, you can do so at the following link here.

As for Yugi’s famous hairstyle, one fan recently went viral for guessing that Yugi’s hairstyle was inspired by a Sweetgum tree leaf. There’s no clear indication where All Might’s hairstyle comes from, but hopefully it’s from just as hilarious of a place as well.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.