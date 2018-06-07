‘My Hero Academia’ Extended Preview Pits All Might Against All For One

It looks like the fight of the century is about to go down on My Hero Academia. With the anime moving through season three, audiences were stunned last week when All For One made his terrifying debut. Now, the show is about to pit the villain against All Might, and fans just got their first-look at the big showdown.

Over on Youtube, Toho Animation posted an extra-long preview for the next My Hero Academia episode. The big premiere will follow immediately after All For One took down a slew of Pro Heroes, and the reel ends with All Might’s big arrival.

As you can see above, the clip confirms the Pro Heroes who encountered All For One lived through his attack. Mt. Lady and Toro are greatly injured, but the group seems to be alive. All For One is then seen speaking with the League of Villains after they are transported to him, and Katsuki is with them.

With the student’s sudden arrival at hand, Izuku and his gang are left unsure of how to act. They want to help Katsuki escape, but they are frozen with fear after seeing how powerful All For One is. So, it is a good thing All Might makes an appearance. The preview ends with the beefy hero crouching upon the battlefield before All For One, and fans know the pair are heading for an epic clash.

For those of you who keep up with the manga, you already know what’s about to go down. After All Might arrives on the scene, the fight between All For One and him goes all out. The ensuing battle makes shockwaves so intense that Pro Heroes can’t even get near the battlefield, and the world sees All Might struggle for the very first time. However, the Symbol of Peace will not be taken down so easily — not when the fate of one of his students is at hand.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you ready to see how intense this battle gets? Will All Might make it out in one piece?