My Hero Academia Art Dolls Up Izuku and Bakugo at a Maid Cafe

My Hero Academia has some of the biggest characters in anime on its side. When it comes to its leads, Bakugo Katsuki and Izuku Midoriya are as popular as they come. The two heroes-in-training have quite the history, after all. And now, one of the manga's assistants is dolling up the pair for a Maid Cafe outing.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of nstime23, the official Twitter ran by one of Kohei Horikoshi's best assistants. The account has become a dumping ground for behind-the-scenes sketches as stars like Mirko and Lady Nagant grace posts on the regular. And now, Izuku and Bakguo are taking over the page with their maid uniforms.

As you can see above, Izuku is living his best life in the maid cafe, and his uniform is pretty similar to what you'd find in Sailor Moon. The skirt-top combo features a massive bow at the collar, and Izuku has paired the look with a ribbon in his green curls for good measure.

Of course, Bakugo is less than pleased about what's happening. The boy looks stunned at his new part-time gig, but he suits the maid uniform easily enough. The boy is donning a traditional maid outfit complete with a bell around their collar. And of course, the explosive hero has his own hair bow woven into his unruly hair.

You may not have expected to see Izuku and Bakugo clock in at maid cafe, but thanks to this new art, that is what My Hero Academia fans are getting. The adorable piece has sent fans into a tizzy as you can imagine. In fact, some are begging for the anime to put out an OVA that explores the maid cafe trope even further. But if these two heroes are leading the endeavor, well – we're sure Mineta will do nothing but complain.

What do you think about this assistant's latest sketch? Is it time for My Hero Academia to embrace the Maid Cafe trope? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.