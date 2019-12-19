This My Hero Academia Cosplay Flawlessly Captures Eraserhead

My Hero Academia fans continue to push the boundary of cosplay. The superhero series asks both its stars and fans to go beyond when faced with a challenge, so that is what they do. Time and again, social media is flooded with cosplays based on My Hero Academia, and a recent one got the fandom going wild for all the right reasons.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as CloctorCreations shared their recent cosplay with fans. They posted a photo taken of themselves at a recent convention, but they did not look like any old fan. Instead, they went all out and brought out their inner Aizawa.

As you can see below, the cosplay is pretty on point. It captures the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A perfectly. Dressed in his hero costume, Eraserhead seems like he is ready to fight off the whole League of Villains and never blink once while doing so.

From the top up, fans will see the cosplay gives Eraserhead a lift with some platform combat boots. The tall shoes are used to tuck in Aizawa’s black pants which match his top. The cosplay is just as simple Eraserhead would like, but it gets better.

It is impossible to miss the epic scarf included in this My Hero Academia cosplay. The wired accessory is seen weaving around the fan much like Aizawa’s does. The capture device looks rather ominous here as it levitates on its own, so fans can better empathize with every villain caught by Eraserhead. The scarf plus the headgear and wig combine to make this look one of the best Aizawa cosplays on the Internet, so you know Present Mic would be loving this photo opp.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.