New ‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Dub Trailer Shows All Might In His Prime

My Hero Academia has become one of anime’s top titles, and it is about to make a big splash in U.S. cinemas. At long last, the anime’s first film is coming to the west, and its new dubbed trailer reveals a side of All Might fans haven’t seen before.

As you can see above, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes put out a second dub trailer, and it reveals brand-new footage. The clip, which was released by Funimation, begins with a young All Might making a name for himself. And, of course, the Pro Hero goes plus ultra to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the trailer starts off with an original character, David Shield, narrating a voiceover. It turns out the man is a close friend to All Might and acted as a sidekick of sorts during his prime. The trailer goes on to show a younger All Might taking on a mission, and fans can hear all sorts of energy in Christopher Sabat’s work here. The voice actor brings new life to the younger hero, but All Might is still the inspirational guy fans have come to know and love.

Continuing, the dubbed trailer reveals more about David and the film’s overall plot. It seems the students of Class 1-A all convene at a high-tech conference on I-Island. However, things sour when a villain is able to take the island’s civilians hostage and beat down all its Pro Heroes including All Might. With Class 1-A the only people free to fight, the students must decided whether they’ll take on this new baddie themselves. So, as you can guess, Izuku Midoriya is ready to live up to his mentor’s name and become the hero he’s dreamt of being.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.