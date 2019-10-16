My Hero Academia Is Getting Its Own PEZ Candies

For some, a franchise hasn’t really “made it” until they receive their own versions of the seemingly timeless candy that is Pez. Created in 1927 as an alternative to smoking, Pez Candies have managed to create a legacy for itself by incorporating some of the biggest franchises in the world into how their candies are dispensed. Using an ingenious contraption that spits out the candies with the heads of popular characters, My Hero Academia is finally getting in on the action with a brand new line of Pez. So which heroes and villains managed to make the cut?

Twitter User BrianMariotti, who is the CEO of Funko, shared these images of the My Hero Academia Pez Candies that incorporate characters such as All Might, Midoriya, Todoroki, and All For One as the first anime characters of the franchise to receive their own Pez (UPDATE: The My Hero Academia PEZ are available to order here):

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia Pop! PEZ are coming soon. Which is your favorite? #PopPEZ pic.twitter.com/QQKMaiSUpl — Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) October 8, 2019

In the 1950s, Pez began using characters to help sell their candies, with some of the first featuring astronauts as part of the “delivery system” for the candy. In the 60s, they began moving into working in famous and popular characters into each Pez dispenser, and from there, began working in a huge number of franchises into their models. So popular did Pez become that it even got its own convention!

My Hero Academia is having one of its biggest years to date, with fan anticipation for the recently released fourth season already at an all time high. Later this year, the second feature length film will be released that originally functioned as the series finale with My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. If there was a time to link the franchise to that of Pez, this would certainly be it!

While there isn’t a release date set for these My Hero Academia Pez, they have been touted as “coming soon” to North America!

What do you think of these Pez that manage to incorporate the My Hero Academia franchise? Which of these would you pick up if you had to choose just one? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the students of UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.