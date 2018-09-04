‘My Hero Academia’ Makes Big Change To Pro Hero Field

When you live in a society of superheroes, the path to becoming a hero is going to be tough. My Hero Academia has shown the profession is not as glamorous as one would expect, and it seems a big shift is coming to the sector.

After all, All Might is gone, and the Pro Hero world is changing to fill the gap the Symbol of Peace has left in his wake.

This weekend, the latest episode of My Hero Academia revealed how the licensure committee behind Pro Heroes is approaching the field now that All Might has retired. The topic is brought up when the team is figuring out how the Provisional Hero License Exam will go, and it seems the gig is focusing more so on teamwork for a reason.

“At this rate, we’ll be evaluating not their individual abilities, but their ability to work in a group. This was a proposal from the National Police Agency,” one executive says.

“This has become necessary. All Might was at the top in everything — strength and charisma. There was always a large gap between him and the number two hero. It will be hard to find someone else as charismatic as him,” a different man continues.

“Rather than waiting for the next All Might, we should fill that hole with an army of heroes with a strong sense of unity.”

For so long, the Pro Hero circuit has relied on having its figurehead lead them, but that is no longer the case. All Might is out, and Endeavor isn’t the entire package his rival was. With faith waning in Pro Heroes, officials are hoping a united front will float them as much as a single icon could, and it seems only time will tell whether that strategy works.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.