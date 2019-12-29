My Hero Academia Fans React to Mirio’s Shocking Loss

This weekend left fans of My Hero Academia fans with all the feels. After a big movie premiere dominated the fandom, netizens were hoping the show would lift their spirits for the holiday. Instead, season four surprised fans with a rather emotional episode dedicated to all things Mirio. Now, fans are gathering together to talk over the heartbreaking episode, and they’ve got new respect for Mirio after what they watched.

For those who have not seen the new episode, it followed Mirio as he began an important fight. The hero was pitted against this season’s villain as Mirio attempted to take Eri away from Overhaul. The yakuza leader was not about to let his specimen go without a fight, so the pair were left to battle it out. At first, things seemed to be going well for Mirio’s but things changed when Overhaul revealed he mastered his Quirk erased bullets.

Mirio was able to dodge more of the bullets, but he could not keep away from them forever. He was clear of all hits until a yakuza lackey decided to shoot at Eri. Knowing Mirio would protect the girl, the villain made the right call as the boy threw himself in front of the girl. Fans were stunned when Mirio gave Eri a smile even though he knew he was about to lose his Quirk for good.

As you can see below, the reactions to Mirio and his choice have flooded social media. Everyone is praising the hero for making a selfless choice in order to save Eri from even more suffering. Not only did Mirio give up his own power for the girl, but he did so with a smile as to not alarm her. Now, My Hero Academia fans are waiting to see how Mirio will develop as season four continues and hope he regains his powers somewhere down the line.

What did you make of this shocking moment? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.

Mirio sacrificed his dreams with a smile on his face 😢 pic.twitter.com/WqbGelXNJK — rubber girl (@yonko_luffytaro) December 28, 2019

Lemillion said f-ck a quirk you can still catch these hands 🤜🤛🐐 pic.twitter.com/lXD1CPX2qX — Mirio&Aizen say read TEPPU 🦅 8-7 (1st NFC East)🥴 (@Lemilli_Lemilli) December 28, 2019

I honestly don’t care what anyone says, this newest My Hero Academia episode was amazing. Well paced, well animated and had FANTASTIC choices of OSTs. Bones went as far as to add these stills that weren’t in the manga and gave much more life to the 5 minutes that Mirio spent- pic.twitter.com/zyvnvUiefj — Hail Hori 💚⚡️ (@bankaism) December 28, 2019

I’m not crying u are pic.twitter.com/FhbWHGLHTn — your daily dose of mirio togata (@everydaymirio) December 28, 2019

Anime only Mirio stans after watching the newest My Hero Academia episode pic.twitter.com/R3XfpAgPVR — Overhaul (@VillainOverhaul) December 28, 2019

even after knowing what was gonna happen i wasn’t ready to see mirio lose everything pic.twitter.com/dzlu2e7Fyg — RIYA (@Riyalise) December 28, 2019

I doesn’t even matter how much they butchered Mirio’s Fight, this is still one of my absolute favourite scenes in the entire series. Peak Heroism. pic.twitter.com/vcASqPRTkk — 🐥Dippsn™ (@EinDippsn) December 29, 2019

STILL NOT OVER MY BOY MIRIO BEING A KING!!!! pic.twitter.com/F4adAWsyfg — ana ♡ LEMILLION!!! (@lemillionns) December 29, 2019

