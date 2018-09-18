‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Teaser Featuring New ‘Big 3’ Heroes

My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes, and it looks like anime fans are about to meet some big ones soon. The show shared a teaser highlight a trio of newcomers, and fans are interested to see what the students can do.

And, as manga readers know already, these Big 3 aren’t Pro Heroes wannabes; They are the real deal.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia‘s new season, you will know how its most recent episode went out. The release ended with a preview teasing the start of a new school semester, and U.A. Academy has a treat in store for Class 1-A. It looks like the group will be getting some visitors, and they are people whom manga readers have been waiting anxiously for.

As you can see above, the anime teased the arrival of three students, and readers will recognize them easily. To the front, fans can see a tall student walking with their back towards them, leaving his short blond hair visible. A shorter girl with long lavender hair is found behind him, and the trio is rounded up with a guy who has hair similar to Sasuke Uchiha.

While the anime doesn’t give a name to these characters, manga readers will know them as the Big 3. As audiences will soon find out, the name is used to describe the top three students at U.A. Academy. Those holding the title are said to be the top heroes-in-training at the prestigious school, so it looks like season four of My Hero Academia will have the third-year students drop some superhero knowledge on their freshmen classmates before long.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.