My Hero Academia Reveals Star and Stripe Dub Actor

My Hero Academia Season 6's English dub has officially wrapped up its run, and while My Hero Academia Season 6 is gearing up to end its broadcast run with Toonami soon, fans of the dub were finally introduced Star and Stripe and the American hero's voice actor before it all came to an end. When My Hero Academia Season 6 ended its run overseas, it was quickly confirmed that My Hero Academia Season 7 was already in the works. This next season will be tackling the next phase of the Final Act saga, and introduces some of the big final players for the fight to come.

The final episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 shakes up the Final Act with the first look at the Number One hero from the United States of America, Star and Stripe, who has jumped into action after receiving a call from All Might. Now that this massively popular hero from the My Hero Academia manga has made her debut in the English dub, it has been confirmed that Natalie Van Sistine (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's Miorine, Spy x Family's Yor Forger) will be voicing Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia Season 7 and beyond:

My Hero Academia Season 7: What to Expect

My Hero Academia Season 7 was confirmed to be in the works shortly after My Hero Academia Season 6 came to an end, but has yet to reveal a release date or window for the new season of episodes at the time of this writing. Star and Stripe will be playing a major role in the first major arc for My Hero Academia Season 7 as it adapts the next major phase from the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga.

The My Hero Academia anime is likely gearing up for its end as well as the My Hero Academia manga is currently working its way through the climax of the Final Act saga. It's not too much further from where the anime is at the end of My Hero Academia Season 6, so that means that Season 7 of the anime won't have too much else to cover when it returns. But at least fans will get to see Star and Stripe in action.

